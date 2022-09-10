424,585 Shares in Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL) Purchased by Invesco Senior Secured Management Inc. ADV

Invesco Senior Secured Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 424,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,777,000. Algoma Steel Group comprises 3.8% of Invesco Senior Secured Management Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Invesco Senior Secured Management Inc. ADV owned about 1.61% of Algoma Steel Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Algoma Steel Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Algoma Steel Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $164,000. Clearline Capital LP purchased a new stake in Algoma Steel Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

Algoma Steel Group Stock Performance

ASTL traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $9.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 930,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,446. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.16. Algoma Steel Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.75 and a 12 month high of $13.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Algoma Steel Group Announces Dividend

Algoma Steel Group ( NASDAQ:ASTL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $731.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.38 million. Algoma Steel Group had a return on equity of 83.33% and a net margin of 24.16%. Analysts forecast that Algoma Steel Group Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Algoma Steel Group’s payout ratio is 3.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Algoma Steel Group from C$15.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

Algoma Steel Group Company Profile

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. It provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

