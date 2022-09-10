46,454 Shares in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Purchased by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 46,454 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $16,091,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,967,962 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,067,181,000 after buying an additional 615,839 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,535,044 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,917,229,000 after buying an additional 73,414 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,988,938 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $825,787,000 after buying an additional 356,545 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,939,027 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $805,065,000 after buying an additional 33,886 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 979,129 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $405,562,000 after buying an additional 24,948 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $457.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Paycom Software from $390.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Paycom Software from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Paycom Software from $361.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Paycom Software to $339.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $390.67.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

Shares of PAYC opened at $370.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $344.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $319.31. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $255.82 and a 52-week high of $558.97. The firm has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.19, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $316.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.17 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.38% and a net margin of 18.85%. Analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, June 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $550.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Paycom Software

In related news, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.17, for a total transaction of $371,170.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,856,320.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.