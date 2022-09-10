70,695 Shares in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Acquired by Oasis Management Co Ltd.

Oasis Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 70,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Green Court Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of ACM Research by 263.0% during the 1st quarter. Green Court Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,545,725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,671,000 after buying an additional 1,844,442 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ACM Research by 211.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,988,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,143,000 after buying an additional 1,350,632 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of ACM Research by 909.9% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,028,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,271,000 after buying an additional 926,300 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,443,000. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC raised its position in ACM Research by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 881,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,236,000 after purchasing an additional 587,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

ACMR stock traded up $1.03 on Friday, hitting $16.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,533. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.33. ACM Research, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.23 and a 1 year high of $39.71. The stock has a market cap of $906.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

ACM Research ( NASDAQ:ACMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $104.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.28 million. ACM Research had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 5.82%. ACM Research’s revenue was up 93.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ACM Research, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ACM Research news, Director Haiping Dun sold 36,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $588,245.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 855,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,766,949. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Sotheara Cheav sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $267,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,137,235.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Haiping Dun sold 36,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $588,245.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 855,090 shares in the company, valued at $13,766,949. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 33.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of ACM Research to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

