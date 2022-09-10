728,160 Shares in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Acquired by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 728,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,680,000. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF comprises 0.6% of Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 35.0% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Element Wealth LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ RDVY opened at $44.11 on Friday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $39.87 and a one year high of $53.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.53 and a 200 day moving average of $45.35.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.222 dividend. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. This is an increase from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.