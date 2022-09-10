95,477 Shares in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Purchased by Stormborn Capital Management LLC

Stormborn Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 95,477 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $11,866,000. Etsy accounts for approximately 4.9% of Stormborn Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Stormborn Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Etsy at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Etsy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,703,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,703,069,000 after acquiring an additional 118,034 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in Etsy by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,788,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $346,563,000 after acquiring an additional 170,402 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,452,354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $304,779,000 after buying an additional 120,910 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,416,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $527,854,000 after buying an additional 94,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,314,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $287,663,000 after buying an additional 950,415 shares during the last quarter. 98.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total transaction of $1,545,819.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,614,696.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 6,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $577,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,057,355. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total value of $1,545,819.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,614,696.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 135,170 shares of company stock valued at $13,166,674. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ETSY. StockNews.com upgraded Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Etsy from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Etsy from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler started coverage on Etsy in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Etsy in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.35.

ETSY stock opened at $110.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.52 and a 200-day moving average of $104.21. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.01 and a fifty-two week high of $307.75.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.13. Etsy had a return on equity of 67.88% and a net margin of 17.01%. The firm had revenue of $585.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

