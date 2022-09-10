AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Shares Sold by Mairs & Power Inc.

Mairs & Power Inc. reduced its holdings in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 347,705 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 33,567 shares during the quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. owned 0.99% of AAR worth $16,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AAR by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,239,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $302,202,000 after purchasing an additional 601,462 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in AAR by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,597,926 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $174,247,000 after purchasing an additional 59,984 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in AAR by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,583,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $125,127,000 after purchasing an additional 80,119 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its stake in AAR by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,707,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,660,000 after purchasing an additional 157,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in AAR by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 741,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,936,000 after purchasing an additional 26,339 shares in the last quarter. 98.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAR Stock Performance

AIR opened at $43.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.50. AAR Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $30.90 and a fifty-two week high of $52.83.

Insider Transactions at AAR

AAR ( NYSE:AIR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $476.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.50 million. AAR had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 4.32%. AAR’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AAR Corp. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David P. Storch sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $1,170,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 315,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,749,362.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AIR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on AAR from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet lowered AAR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

About AAR

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts, and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance-based supply chain logistics programs in support of the U.S.

