AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up about 0.5% of Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $8,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its stake in AbbVie by 311.3% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $141.42. 4,427,619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,010,595. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $105.56 and a one year high of $175.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.72.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Argus reduced their price target on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on AbbVie to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.35.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

