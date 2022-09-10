AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stock Holdings Lowered by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lowered its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 78,038,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,319,509 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for 0.6% of State Street Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. State Street Corp owned about 4.42% of AbbVie worth $12,650,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 23,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,796,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Argus dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.35.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $0.90 on Friday, hitting $141.42. 4,427,619 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,010,595. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The company has a market cap of $250.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.72. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.56 and a 12-month high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.11 EPS. Analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 79.89%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

