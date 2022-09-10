Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Purchased by Harding Loevner LP

Harding Loevner LP increased its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 959,441 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,220 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for approximately 1.5% of Harding Loevner LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Harding Loevner LP’s holdings in Accenture were worth $277,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACN. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in Accenture by 230.6% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 119 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,693,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,248,555.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $1,693,312.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 159,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $166,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 25,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,680,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,777. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $2.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $290.55. 2,005,137 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,639,044. The company’s fifty day moving average is $295.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.35. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $261.77 and a fifty-two week high of $417.37. The stock has a market cap of $183.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $16.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.05 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 31.50%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th were given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ACN shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $455.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Cowen decreased their target price on Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Accenture from $400.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Accenture from $385.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.17.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

