Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.63.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AGLE. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. HC Wainwright lowered Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Aeglea BioTherapeutics from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Marcio Souza purchased 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.56 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at $50,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 5.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,187,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 62,504 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 21.1% in the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,877,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 676,718 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 87.8% in the second quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 5,347,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 23.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 521,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 98,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sio Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 435.9% in the second quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 4,668,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,797,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGLE stock opened at $0.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.50 and a 200-day moving average of $1.28. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $8.50.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 million. Aeglea BioTherapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,244.84% and a negative return on equity of 105.49%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients and families with rare metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

