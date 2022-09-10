Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) Shares Acquired by Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc.

Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) by 56.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,278,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 459,097 shares during the quarter. Agenus makes up about 2.3% of Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. owned about 0.47% of Agenus worth $3,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Agenus by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 47,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 21,409 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Agenus by 3,109.1% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 397,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 385,029 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agenus in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Agenus in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Agenus by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 410,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 17,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Agenus alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet cut Agenus from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th.

Agenus Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AGEN opened at $2.69 on Friday. Agenus Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $6.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $761.70 million, a P/E ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.33.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. Agenus had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 3.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Agenus Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Agenus

(Get Rating)

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Agenus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agenus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.