Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) Shares Sold by Cederberg Capital Ltd

Cederberg Capital Ltd trimmed its position in Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,192,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171,782 shares during the period. Agora comprises about 5.5% of Cederberg Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Cederberg Capital Ltd owned about 2.07% of Agora worth $21,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Agora in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Agora during the 1st quarter valued at $179,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in Agora during the 4th quarter worth $273,000. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Agora by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 23,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Agora by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 9,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:API traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 632,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,959. The company has a market capitalization of $477.47 million, a PE ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 0.02. Agora, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.71 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.97.

Agora ( NASDAQ:API Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). Agora had a negative net margin of 60.54% and a negative return on equity of 11.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Agora, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Nomura upgraded Agora from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. Its products include video calling, voice calling, interactive live streaming, chat, signaling.

