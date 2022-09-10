Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $118.21.

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $91.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.79. The company has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.66. Akamai Technologies has a 12 month low of $85.90 and a 12 month high of $123.25.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $903.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.75 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 16.97%. Akamai Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $471,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 14,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,398,198.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 5.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,737,721 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $250,036,000 after buying an additional 149,461 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 96.7% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 118,026 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $10,779,000 after buying an additional 58,026 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the second quarter worth about $62,000. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.3% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 260,181 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $23,762,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 17.7% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

