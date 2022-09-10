Akoin Price Reaches $0.0098 on Top Exchanges (AKN)

Akoin (AKN) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. Over the last seven days, Akoin has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Akoin coin can now be bought for $0.0098 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Akoin has a market cap of $1.24 million and approximately $13,000.00 worth of Akoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Akoin

Akoin (CRYPTO:AKN) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Akoin’s total supply is 450,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 125,798,478 coins. Akoin’s official website is www.akoin.io. Akoin’s official Twitter account is @AkoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Akoin is medium.com/akoinofficial.

Buying and Selling Akoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Akoin is a cryptocurrency-powered by a marketplace of tools and services for entrepreneurs, business owners, and social activists as they connect and engage across the rising economies of Africa and beyond.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Akoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

