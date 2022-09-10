Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Shares Sold by Greenline Partners LLC

Greenline Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,183 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 1.6% during the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,190,518 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $79,122,000 after buying an additional 18,559 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 89.2% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 66,239 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,402,000 after purchasing an additional 31,233 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Alarm.com by 3.0% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Alarm.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Alarm.com by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 262,340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,435,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on ALRM. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on Alarm.com from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet raised Alarm.com from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their target price on Alarm.com from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alarm.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.80.

Alarm.com Stock Up 0.1 %

Alarm.com stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,715. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 6.27 and a quick ratio of 5.50. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.99 and a 52-week high of $90.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.29 and its 200 day moving average is $65.11. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 85.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.19.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $212.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.93 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alarm.com

In other Alarm.com news, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 11,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $833,838.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 469,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,233,692.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alarm.com news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 6,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $515,592.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,309 shares in the company, valued at $2,744,960.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 11,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $833,838.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 469,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,233,692.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,803 shares of company stock worth $1,942,096 over the last 90 days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

