Algorand (ALGO) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $92.34 Million

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. Algorand has a market cap of $2.22 billion and $92.34 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Algorand has traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00001508 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Algorand Coin Profile
Algorand (ALGO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,328,296,580 coins and its circulating supply is 6,910,016,222 coins. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand. The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation.
Buying and Selling Algorand
