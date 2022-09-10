Alvotech (NYSE:ALVO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Alvotech (NYSE:ALVO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

ALVO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Alvotech in a report on Friday, July 1st. They issued a hold rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut shares of Alvotech from a buy rating to a sell rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DNB Markets initiated coverage on shares of Alvotech in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company.

Alvotech Price Performance

Shares of Alvotech stock opened at $8.00 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.83. Alvotech has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $14.04.

Institutional Trading of Alvotech

Alvotech Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bracebridge Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alvotech in the second quarter valued at about $57,317,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alvotech in the second quarter valued at about $6,612,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alvotech in the second quarter valued at about $431,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alvotech in the second quarter valued at about $337,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Alvotech in the second quarter valued at about $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Alvotech, through its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures biosimilar medicines for patients worldwide. It offers biosimilar products in the therapeutic areas of autoimmune, eye, and bone disorders, as well as cancer. The company's lead program is AVT02, a high concentration formulation biosimilar to Humira to treat various inflammatory conditions, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, plaque psoriasis, and other indications; AVT04, a biosimilar to Stelara to treat various inflammatory conditions comprising psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, plaque psoriasis, and other indications; AVT06, a biosimilar to Eylea to treat various conditions, such as age-related macular degeneration, macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy; and AVT03, a biosimilar to Xgeva and Prolia, which is in the pre-clinical phase to treat prevent bone fracture, spinal cord compression, and the need for radiation or bone surgery in patients with certain types of cancer, as well as prevent bone loss and increase bone mass.

