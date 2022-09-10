AMEPAY (AME) Trading Up 0.1% Over Last 7 Days

AMEPAY (AME) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. Over the last week, AMEPAY has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One AMEPAY coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. AMEPAY has a market capitalization of $1.17 million and $64,304.00 worth of AMEPAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

AMEPAY Profile

AMEPAY (CRYPTO:AME) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 4th, 2020. AMEPAY’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. AMEPAY’s official Twitter account is @ame_pay. The official website for AMEPAY is amepay.io.

AMEPAY Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AMEPAY is an upcoming payment solution provider that aims to harness the power of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency to offer merchants and customers around the world a completely decentralized and optimized transaction mechanism.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMEPAY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AMEPAY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AMEPAY using one of the exchanges listed above.

