American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,253,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,550,683 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 4.66% of American Tower worth $5,339,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 84.5% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 134.5% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Tower alerts:

Insider Activity at American Tower

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,582,123.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,582,123.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of American Tower stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $261.59. 880,074 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,268,392. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $263.18 and its 200 day moving average is $252.58. The stock has a market cap of $121.79 billion, a PE ratio of 43.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $220.00 and a 12 month high of $298.42.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 28.93%. American Tower’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $284.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Sunday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $268.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.53.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.