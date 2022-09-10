American Well (NYSE:AMWL) PT Lowered to $5.00 at Piper Sandler

American Well (NYSE:AMWLGet Rating) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

American Well Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE AMWL opened at $4.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -4.85 and a beta of -0.06. American Well has a 52-week low of $2.52 and a 52-week high of $11.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.04.

American Well (NYSE:AMWLGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $64.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.13 million. American Well had a negative return on equity of 19.36% and a negative net margin of 90.47%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Well will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Well news, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total transaction of $1,317,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,073,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,100,944.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other American Well news, VP Bradford Gay sold 19,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total transaction of $96,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 839,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,165,095.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total value of $1,317,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,073,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,100,944.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 522,904 shares of company stock valued at $2,324,802. 13.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of American Well

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMWL. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in American Well by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,761,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,640,000 after acquiring an additional 25,994 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Well by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 44,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 17,198 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of American Well by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 58,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 5,656 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Well during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Well by 166.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 25,710 shares in the last quarter. 46.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Well Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth software company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; dermatology care; behavioral health therapy; and musculoskeletal care.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for American Well (NYSE:AMWL)

