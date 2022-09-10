American Well (NYSE:AMWL) PT Lowered to $5.00 at Piper Sandler

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

American Well Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE AMWL opened at $4.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -4.85 and a beta of -0.06. American Well has a 52-week low of $2.52 and a 52-week high of $11.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.04.

Get American Well alerts:

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $64.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.13 million. American Well had a negative return on equity of 19.36% and a negative net margin of 90.47%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Well will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of American Well

In other American Well news, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total transaction of $1,317,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,073,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,100,944.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other American Well news, VP Bradford Gay sold 19,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total transaction of $96,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 839,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,165,095.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total value of $1,317,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,073,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,100,944.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 522,904 shares of company stock valued at $2,324,802. 13.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMWL. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in American Well by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,761,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,640,000 after acquiring an additional 25,994 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Well by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 44,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 17,198 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of American Well by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 58,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 5,656 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Well during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Well by 166.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 25,710 shares in the last quarter. 46.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Well Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth software company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; dermatology care; behavioral health therapy; and musculoskeletal care.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.