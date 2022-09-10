Ampleforth (AMPL) Price Reaches $1.15 on Exchanges

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. Ampleforth has a total market cap of $51.80 million and approximately $1.41 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ampleforth coin can now be bought for approximately $1.15 or 0.00005343 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Ampleforth has traded 27.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004639 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004637 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00036076 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004215 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004637 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,616.81 or 1.00246915 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00036767 BTC.

Ampleforth is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 45,068,172 coins and its circulating supply is 44,958,605 coins. The official message board for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org/#. Ampleforth’s official website is www.ampleforth.org. Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money. The Ampleforth protocol receives exchange-rate information from trusted oracles and propagates that to holders of its units (Amples) by proportionally increasing or decreasing the number of tokens each individual holds.For traders, these changes in exchange-rate and quantity translate into changes in Ample’s market capitalization. Traders with short time horizons, especially those using automated or algorithmic approaches, will thus have to devise new strategies to trade Amples.Ultimately, unique trader behavior in response to the protocol’s incentives is expected to produce a step-function-like movement pattern with lower correlation to Bitcoin than existing digital assets. This makes Amples uniquely suited for the following near, medium, and long term uses.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ampleforth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ampleforth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

