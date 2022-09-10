Analysts Set Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Price Target at $35.11

Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.11.

Several analysts recently issued reports on UNM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Unum Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Unum Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Unum Group Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE UNM opened at $39.16 on Friday. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $40.25. The company has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.50.

Unum Group Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Unum Group

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.18%.

In other Unum Group news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $1,605,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 950,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,138,227.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,272,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $1,605,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 950,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,138,227.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Unum Group by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Unum Group during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Unum Group by 50.9% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Unum Group by 74.3% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Unum Group during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.