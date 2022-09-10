Analyzing OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) & Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE)

Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE – Get Rating) and OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Arbe Robotics and OneSpan’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arbe Robotics $2.25 million 196.78 -$58.09 million ($1.92) -3.66 OneSpan $214.48 million 1.98 -$30.58 million ($0.47) -22.87

OneSpan has higher revenue and earnings than Arbe Robotics. OneSpan is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Arbe Robotics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arbe Robotics -1,490.24% -150.93% -62.02% OneSpan -8.72% -7.46% -4.92%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Arbe Robotics and OneSpan’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

7.9% of Arbe Robotics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.1% of OneSpan shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of OneSpan shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Arbe Robotics and OneSpan, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arbe Robotics 0 0 5 0 3.00 OneSpan 0 1 0 0 2.00

Arbe Robotics currently has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 127.92%. OneSpan has a consensus target price of $22.50, suggesting a potential upside of 109.30%. Given Arbe Robotics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Arbe Robotics is more favorable than OneSpan.

Volatility & Risk

Arbe Robotics has a beta of -0.33, indicating that its share price is 133% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OneSpan has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

OneSpan beats Arbe Robotics on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arbe Robotics

Arbe Robotics Ltd., a semiconductor company, provides 4D imaging radar solutions for tier 1 automotive suppliers and automotive manufacturers in Israel and the United States. It offers 4D imaging radar chipset solutions that address the core issues that have caused autonomous vehicle and autopilot accidents, such as detecting stationary objects, identifying vulnerable road users, and eliminating false alarms without radar ambiguities. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

About OneSpan

OneSpan Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data signing, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services. It also provides Mobile Security Suite, a software development kit; Mobile Authenticator Studio, a mobile authenticator that operates as a discrete mobile application; and authentication servers, which enables customers to administer a high level of access control. In addition, it offers Trusted Identity Platform, a cloud platform that simplify and secure user journeys; Intelligent Adaptive Authentication; and Risk Analytics, a comprehensive anti-fraud solution. It sells its solutions through its direct sales force, as well as through distributors, resellers, systems integrators, and original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as VASCO Data Security International, Inc. and changed its name to OneSpan Inc. in May 2018. OneSpan Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. OneSpan Inc. was a former subsidiary of Guidewire Software, Inc.

