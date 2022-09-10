Annaly Capital Management Stock Set to Reverse Split on Monday, September 26th (NYSE:NLY)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, September 26th. The 1-4 reverse split was announced on Monday, September 26th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, September 26th.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE NLY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.65. 36,661,301 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,351,684. The company has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.60. Annaly Capital Management has a one year low of $5.45 and a one year high of $8.94.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $475.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.39 million. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 178.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Annaly Capital Management Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 52.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from Annaly Capital Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.92%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Annaly Capital Management to $6.50 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $6.25 to $6.75 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.67.

Insider Activity at Annaly Capital Management

In related news, CEO David L. Finkelstein bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,112,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,669,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,279,712.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Annaly Capital Management

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.99% of the company’s stock.

About Annaly Capital Management

(Get Rating)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.