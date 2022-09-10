Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given a $170.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price objective on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Fundamental Research set a $177.07 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an underperform rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $139.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $181.31.

Apple Stock Up 1.9 %

AAPL opened at $157.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.23. Apple has a twelve month low of $129.04 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $158.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.37.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.97 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,411,823.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Apple by 145.8% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 643,206 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $114,214,000 after acquiring an additional 381,507 shares in the last quarter. Infini Master Fund bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $3,285,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $2,161,000. Ervin Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $15,232,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,449 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $19,790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

