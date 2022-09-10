Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) PT Lowered to $109.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $109.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on AMAT. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $109.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $153.00 to $132.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $142.38.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Trading Up 2.9 %

AMAT stock opened at $96.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $83.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.10. Applied Materials has a 52 week low of $82.67 and a 52 week high of $167.06.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.15. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 26.42%. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 93,169 shares in the company, valued at $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Materials

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,146,885,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 21.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,850,576 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,461,584,000 after acquiring an additional 5,980,777 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 145.2% during the second quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,907,042 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $446,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906,043 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,268,369 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,661,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.