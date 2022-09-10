Aptitude Software Group (LON:APTD) Shares Up 2.5%

Aptitude Software Group plc (LON:APTD – Get Rating) shot up 2.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 419 ($5.06) and last traded at GBX 410 ($4.95). 19,485 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 107,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 400 ($4.83).

Aptitude Software Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.99. The company has a market cap of £230.49 million and a P/E ratio of 8,040.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 385.90 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 356.82.

Aptitude Software Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a GBX 1.80 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. Aptitude Software Group’s payout ratio is currently 108.00%.

Aptitude Software Group Company Profile

Aptitude Software Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, implements, and supports business critical software and related services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides software applications, which include Aptitude Accounting Hub, a finance software to centralize and automate enterprise finance, accounting, and reporting activities; Aptitude Revenue Recognition Engine, a specialist financial application, which connects existing general ledgers and source systems to empower enterprises; Aptitude IFRS 17 Solution, a solution to comply with IFRS 17 insurance standards; Aptitude RevStream, a cloud-based revenue recognition software; Aptitude Allocation Engine that controls cost allocations and customer profitability; and Lease Accounting Engine, a lease accounting software.

