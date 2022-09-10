Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) Now Covered by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.84) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Aquestive Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Aquestive Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.70.

Aquestive Therapeutics Price Performance

Aquestive Therapeutics stock opened at $1.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.52. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $6.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 3.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aquestive Therapeutics

Aquestive Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AQST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $13.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQST. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 204.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 23,043 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 118.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 18,860 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

About Aquestive Therapeutics

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

