Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Shares Sold by Brahman Capital Corp.

Brahman Capital Corp. cut its holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,357,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313,098 shares during the period. Aramark accounts for about 4.5% of Brahman Capital Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Brahman Capital Corp. owned 0.53% of Aramark worth $51,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Soros Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aramark by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 5,401,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,048,000 after buying an additional 2,327,879 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Aramark by 4,222.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,179,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,603,000 after buying an additional 2,128,645 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Aramark by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,340,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,160,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aramark by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 11,044,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,005,000 after buying an additional 1,558,106 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aramark by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,620,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,707,000 after buying an additional 945,177 shares during the period.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ARMK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Aramark from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aramark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.29.

NYSE:ARMK traded up $0.73 on Friday, reaching $37.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,992,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,674,455. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.25 and a 200 day moving average of $34.61. The stock has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.67. Aramark has a 12-month low of $28.74 and a 12-month high of $39.95.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Aramark will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.13%.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

