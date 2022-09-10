Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) Price Target Lowered to $7.00 at Alliance Global Partners

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Alliance Global Partners to $7.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Dawson James cut Arcimoto from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Arcimoto alerts:

Arcimoto Price Performance

Arcimoto stock opened at $1.99 on Tuesday. Arcimoto has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $13.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.73 and its 200-day moving average is $4.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $77.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 2.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcimoto

Arcimoto ( NASDAQ:FUV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). Arcimoto had a negative return on equity of 115.26% and a negative net margin of 1,350.24%. The business had revenue of $1.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 million. Equities research analysts expect that Arcimoto will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Arcimoto by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,603,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,208,000 after buying an additional 331,832 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arcimoto by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,611,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,654,000 after buying an additional 197,874 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcimoto during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,391,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Arcimoto by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 257,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Arcimoto by 214.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 194,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 132,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.82% of the company’s stock.

Arcimoto Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and rents three-wheeled electric vehicles in the United States. Its flagship product is the Fun Utility Vehicle (FUV) use for everyday consumer trips. The company also provides Rapid Responder designed to perform emergency, security, and law enforcement services; Deliverator, an electric last-mile delivery solution to get goods where they need to go; Cameo, an FUV equipped with a rear-facing rear seat and a modified roof built for on-road filming; and Arcimoto Roadster, an unparalleled pure-electric on-road thrill machine.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arcimoto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcimoto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.