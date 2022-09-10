Arcosa, Inc. (ACA) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 13th

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.

Arcosa has raised its dividend by an average of 58.7% annually over the last three years. Arcosa has a dividend payout ratio of 7.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Arcosa to earn $2.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.6%.

Arcosa Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ACA opened at $59.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.93. Arcosa has a twelve month low of $43.42 and a twelve month high of $65.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.40 and a beta of 0.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Arcosa ( NYSE:ACA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.37. Arcosa had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $602.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Arcosa will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACA has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Arcosa from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Arcosa to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Arcosa from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Insider Activity at Arcosa

In related news, Director Ronald J. Gafford sold 2,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.16, for a total transaction of $131,427.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,658,908.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcosa

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Arcosa during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Arcosa during the second quarter worth approximately $133,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcosa in the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcosa in the 1st quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Arcosa by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Arcosa Company Profile

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, as well as for infrastructure related projects.

Featured Articles

