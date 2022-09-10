Arcosa, Inc. (ACA) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 13th

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.
Arcosa has raised its dividend by an average of 58.7% annually over the last three years. Arcosa has a dividend payout ratio of 7.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Arcosa to earn $2.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.6%.
Arcosa Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of ACA opened at $59.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.93. Arcosa has a twelve month low of $43.42 and a twelve month high of $65.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.40 and a beta of 0.50.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ACA has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Arcosa from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Arcosa to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Arcosa from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.
Insider Activity at Arcosa
In related news, Director Ronald J. Gafford sold 2,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.16, for a total transaction of $131,427.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,658,908.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcosa
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Arcosa during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Arcosa during the second quarter worth approximately $133,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcosa in the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcosa in the 1st quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Arcosa by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.
Arcosa Company Profile
Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, as well as for infrastructure related projects.
