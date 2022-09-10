Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(0.33)-$(0.32) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.32). The company issued revenue guidance of $138.5-139.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $137.83 million.

NYSE ASAN opened at $24.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.45. Asana has a 12 month low of $16.19 and a 12 month high of $145.79.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.05. Asana had a negative net margin of 79.34% and a negative return on equity of 212.28%. The firm had revenue of $134.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $127.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS. Asana's quarterly revenue was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Asana will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Asana from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Asana from $63.00 to $43.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Asana from $40.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Asana from $22.00 to $23.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Asana from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.23.

In other news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 19,273,127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.16 per share, for a total transaction of $349,999,986.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,112,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,288,502.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Asana news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 3,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total value of $58,294.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 609,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,088,823.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 19,273,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.16 per share, with a total value of $349,999,986.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,112,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,288,502.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASAN. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Asana in the first quarter worth approximately $441,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Asana by 28.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 88,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 19,777 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Asana by 53.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 13,757 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Asana by 170.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 9,191 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Asana by 2.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

