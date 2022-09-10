ASM International NV to Post FY2022 Earnings of $13.59 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:ASMIY)

ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ASM International in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Menon now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $13.59 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $13.45. The consensus estimate for ASM International’s current full-year earnings is $13.59 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ASM International’s FY2023 earnings at $16.86 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $19.99 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $21.78 EPS.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $596.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.77 million. ASM International had a return on equity of 23.83% and a net margin of 29.12%.

Separately, UBS Group dropped their price target on ASM International from €400.00 ($408.16) to €370.00 ($377.55) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASMIY opened at $287.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 1.66. ASM International has a one year low of $201.38 and a one year high of $497.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $274.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $297.19.

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials that are used to produce semiconductor devices in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Its products include wafer processing deposition systems for single-wafer atomic layer deposition, plasma enhanced chemical vapor deposition, epitaxy, and batch diffusion/furnace systems, as well as provides spare parts and support services.

