Astor Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 105,685 SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Astor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 105,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $19,091,000. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 4.5% of Astor Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old Port Advisors raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 2,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $633,000. Shearwater Capital LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.0% in the first quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 15,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $159.82 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $157.32 and a 1 year high of $193.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $162.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.69.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

