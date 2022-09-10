Astor Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Astor Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 56.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,315 shares during the period. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Astor Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Astor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IGSB. City Holding Co. increased its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $102,000.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IGSB opened at $50.32 on Friday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.82 and a 52 week high of $54.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.06.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.089 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

