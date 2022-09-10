Astor Investment Management LLC Has $16.24 Million Stock Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Astor Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,673 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up 3.9% of Astor Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Astor Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $16,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,634,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999,744 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 107.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,317,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793,861 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,341,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,665,000 after acquiring an additional 621,291 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $339,328,000. Finally, Cornerstone Retirement Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 121,116.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Retirement Group Inc. now owns 1,827,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826,430 shares during the period.

SHV stock opened at $109.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.14. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.95 and a fifty-two week high of $110.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.161 dividend. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

