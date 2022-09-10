Astor Investment Management LLC Makes New $171,000 Investment in iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH)

Astor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 208,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,821,000 after buying an additional 50,392 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,773,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI increased its stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 349.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 51,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 40,203 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 98,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,381,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspireon Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,170,000.

iShares MSCI Chile ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of BATS ECH opened at $28.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.89. iShares MSCI Chile ETF has a 1 year low of $41.34 and a 1 year high of $56.53.

iShares MSCI Chile ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

