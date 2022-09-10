Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Buys Shares of 313,906 Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 313,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,764,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 3,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 298,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,099,000 after buying an additional 28,865 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $74.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.67. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $69.86 and a one year high of $82.47.

