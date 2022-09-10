Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Makes New $29.33 Million Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 583,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,326,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copperleaf Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 69,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 27,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 7,127 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,425,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,931,000 after purchasing an additional 634,757 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 35,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 277,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,926,000 after purchasing an additional 6,561 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

BATS EFV opened at $42.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.36. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

