Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 238,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,204,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.05% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 64.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,400,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,793,000 after acquiring an additional 7,610,709 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,148,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,830,325,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865,185 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 93.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,970,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373,834 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $227,759,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,982,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

IVW stock opened at $66.39 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.42. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $57.62 and a 52 week high of $85.09.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.