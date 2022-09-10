Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Makes New Investment in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 421,468 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $21,469,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,234 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 7,018 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 747,274 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $38,828,000 after acquiring an additional 6,753 shares during the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,295 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summitry LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 61,982 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of VZ opened at $42.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $177.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.78 and a 200 day moving average of $49.32. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.71 and a twelve month high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.30%.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $80,112.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,582.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on VZ. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.68.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Stories

