Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Purchases New Stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 196,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,581,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 168.4% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VLUE opened at $94.55 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $89.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.27.

