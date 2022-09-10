AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 332,147 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,199 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for approximately 0.5% of Ethic Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $7,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barber Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.1% during the first quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Summitry LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 111,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 24,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co increased its position in shares of AT&T by 1.2% during the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 41,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. 52.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays downgraded shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of AT&T to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.78.

T stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.03. The company had a trading volume of 55,150,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,687,610. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.74 and a 200 day moving average of $20.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.48. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.62 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.52%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.81%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

