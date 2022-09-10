Auto Trader Group’s (AUTO) Underweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their underweight rating on shares of Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 596 ($7.20) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on AUTO. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Auto Trader Group from GBX 715 ($8.64) to GBX 690 ($8.34) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and set a GBX 660 ($7.97) price target on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 720 ($8.70) price target on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Auto Trader Group has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 709.50 ($8.57).

Auto Trader Group Price Performance

Shares of LON:AUTO opened at GBX 658.40 ($7.96) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £6.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,532.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Auto Trader Group has a 52 week low of GBX 499.40 ($6.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 751.40 ($9.08). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 629.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 613.98.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Auto Trader Group

In other Auto Trader Group news, insider Nathan Coe sold 82,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 584 ($7.06), for a total transaction of £482,331.44 ($582,807.44).

(Get Rating)

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

See Also

