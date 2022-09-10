Axe (AXE) Price Hits $0.0106

Axe (AXE) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. One Axe coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0106 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Axe has traded 11.3% higher against the dollar. Axe has a total market cap of $55,763.97 and $14.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Axe

Axe (AXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Axe’s official website is axerunners.com. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Axe

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions.”

