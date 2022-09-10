Ballantyne Strong (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.41. Ballantyne Strong shares last traded at $2.41, with a volume of 18,473 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Ballantyne Strong from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Ballantyne Strong Stock Down 2.1 %

The company has a market cap of $45.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ballantyne Strong

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Ballantyne Strong news, major shareholder Fundamental Global Gp, Llc acquired 19,582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.52 per share, with a total value of $49,346.64. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,051,416 shares in the company, valued at $10,209,568.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 32.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Ballantyne Strong by 18.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,123 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 5,059 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Ballantyne Strong by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 756,919 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after buying an additional 12,149 shares during the last quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ballantyne Strong by 204.6% during the first quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC now owns 35,133 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 23,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Ballantyne Strong by 303.8% during the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 60,563 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 45,563 shares in the last quarter. 17.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ballantyne Strong Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ballantyne Strong, Inc operates in the entertainment industry worldwide. The company manufactures and distributes projection screens and customized screen support systems directly, as well as through third-party distributors and integrators. It also distributes other products and provides technical support services to the cinema exhibition industry, theme parks, schools, museums, and other entertainment-related markets.

Featured Articles

