Barclays (LON:BARC) Given a GBX 165 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 165 ($1.99) target price on Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BARC. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 210 ($2.54) price objective on Barclays in a report on Monday, May 30th. set a GBX 230 ($2.78) price objective on Barclays in a report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group set a GBX 250 ($3.02) price objective on Barclays in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 369 ($4.46) price objective on Barclays in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barclays currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 246 ($2.97).

Shares of BARC stock opened at GBX 168.84 ($2.04) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £27.11 billion and a PE ratio of 544.65. Barclays has a 52-week low of GBX 140.06 ($1.69) and a 52-week high of GBX 219.60 ($2.65). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 160.75 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 159.46.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.35%.

In other news, insider C.S. Venkatakrishnan sold 114,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 162 ($1.96), for a total transaction of £185,872.32 ($224,591.98).

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

