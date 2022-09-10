Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $71.50

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $71.50 and last traded at $71.50, with a volume of 2325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.04.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $43.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.