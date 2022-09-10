BCE (TSE:BCE) PT Raised to C$69.00 at Scotiabank

Posted by on Sep 10th, 2022

BCE (TSE:BCEGet Rating) (NYSE:BCE) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$68.50 to C$69.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cormark reduced their target price on shares of BCE from C$72.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of BCE from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BCE currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$68.54.

BCE Trading Up 1.2 %

BCE opened at C$63.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$58.10 billion and a PE ratio of 20.29. BCE has a 1-year low of C$61.42 and a 1-year high of C$74.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$64.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$66.86.

BCE (TSE:BCEGet Rating) (NYSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.85 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BCE will post 3.5699999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BCE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 114.33%.

About BCE

(Get Rating)

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for BCE (TSE:BCE)

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.