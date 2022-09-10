BCE (TSE:BCE) PT Raised to C$69.00 at Scotiabank

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BCE) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$68.50 to C$69.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cormark reduced their target price on shares of BCE from C$72.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of BCE from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BCE currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$68.54.

BCE opened at C$63.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$58.10 billion and a PE ratio of 20.29. BCE has a 1-year low of C$61.42 and a 1-year high of C$74.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$64.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$66.86.

BCE ( TSE:BCE Get Rating ) (NYSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.85 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BCE will post 3.5699999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 114.33%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

