BELIMO (OTCMKTS:BLHWF) PT Lowered to CHF 335 at Credit Suisse Group

BELIMO (OTCMKTS:BLHWF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Credit Suisse Group from CHF 411 to CHF 335 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank downgraded BELIMO from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BELIMO has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $450.00.

BELIMO Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BLHWF opened at $330.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $335.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $428.17. BELIMO has a 52-week low of $330.00 and a 52-week high of $600.00.

BELIMO Company Profile

BELIMO Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells damper actuators, control valves, sensors, and meters for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers HVAC damper actuators for use in various on/off, modulating, or communicating damper and life safety applications, including air handlers, economizer and variable air volume terminal units, fan coil units, unit ventilators, and life safety dampers.

